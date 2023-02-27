Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.