Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $69.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.