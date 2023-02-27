Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,805 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

