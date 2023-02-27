Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 31,940 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 151.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 652,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 393,363 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1,443.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 262,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 175,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,763,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,939,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

