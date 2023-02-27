Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,318,000 after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

