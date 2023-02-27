Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $400.20 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.61. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,006 shares of company stock worth $18,763,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

