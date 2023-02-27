Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,266,000 after acquiring an additional 376,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.93 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

