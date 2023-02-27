Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $913,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 37.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $154.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.