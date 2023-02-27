Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 63.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 255,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 151.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.