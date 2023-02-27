Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 18,433 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

