Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $255,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

