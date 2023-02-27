Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

AVTX stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

AVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

