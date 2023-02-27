Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.68 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRI opened at $73.82 on Monday. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $100.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

