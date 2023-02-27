PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 74.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

