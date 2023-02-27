MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.64-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.91 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.