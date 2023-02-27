Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

ARTL stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Artelo Biosciences

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

