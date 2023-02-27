Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.63 on Monday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

