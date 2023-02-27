Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cameco worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

