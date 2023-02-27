Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

