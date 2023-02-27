Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 6.3 %

Eldorado Gold Profile

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.90 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.