Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.77 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.28% of BellRing Brands worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

