Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iRobot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

