Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Federal Signal worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSS opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.