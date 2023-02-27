Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kroger by 403.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 291.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.