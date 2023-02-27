Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.83 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

