iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after buying an additional 973,450 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

