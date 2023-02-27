iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.36.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
