Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.18% of Park Aerospace worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 752,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 70,225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKE. TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.8 %

PKE opened at $16.02 on Monday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

