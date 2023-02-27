Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of WD-40 worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 280.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 71.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $215.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.49%.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

