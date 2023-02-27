Cowen Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $53.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $77.72.
Institutional Trading of Guardant Health
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.