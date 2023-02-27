Cowen Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $53.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

