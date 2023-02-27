Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,451,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,927 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBP. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,885,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 562,379 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBP opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

