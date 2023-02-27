Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $9,712,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Artha Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.4% in the third quarter. Artha Asset Management LLC now owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

