Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after purchasing an additional 382,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after buying an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NEP opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

