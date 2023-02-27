Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 406 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449,101 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $353.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.