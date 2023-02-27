Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 13,101 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

