NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.04 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

