Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of Iridium Communications worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,172 shares of company stock worth $10,407,032. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.