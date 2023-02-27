Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Black Hills worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,499,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,982,000 after purchasing an additional 440,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:BKH opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

