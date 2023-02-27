Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $14,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

