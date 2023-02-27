Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.49. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

