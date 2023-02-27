Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.