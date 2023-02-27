Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

