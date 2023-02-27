Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of Synovus Financial worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

