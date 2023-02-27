Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $47.58 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.