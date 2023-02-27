Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.41% of Skyline Champion worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $68.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Articles

