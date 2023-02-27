Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.54 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ODC. StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

