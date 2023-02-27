Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V opened at $219.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.