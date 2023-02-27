Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $89.06 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

