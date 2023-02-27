Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 12.31% of Telesat worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 22.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telesat by 208.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Telesat by 376.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telesat by 47.3% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 41,123 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat Price Performance

Shares of TSAT opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Telesat Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

