LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.