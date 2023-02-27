FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
FG Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of FGFPP stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGFPP)
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.